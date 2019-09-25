|
|
Thelma Tate, age 85, of 144 Camellia Circle, Gaffney, S.C., peacefully transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Steely Jefferies and Leola Jefferies. She was born March 10, 1934 in Cherokee County.
She leaves to cherish fond memories five daughters, Sallie Clarke (Denis), Fatina Wood (Dennis), Shirley Jenkins (John), Mary Littlejohn, Teresa Davidson; five sons, Thurman Tate (Lily), Herman Lee Tate (Sheila), Lyman Tate (Angie), Furman Tate (Monica), Sherman Tate; three sisters, Nannie Moorehead, Blanche Holloway (Morris), Vanessa Jefferies; four brothers, Dewey Jefferies (Beverly), Charles Jefferies (Gladys), Bobbie Jefferies (Geloda), Marion Jefferies (Mary); two aunts, Essie Bell Richardson, Emma Houston; one uncle, Roosevelt Tate; thirty grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church, a thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m., interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019