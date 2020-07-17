1/1
Thomacina Brown
Gaffney – Thomacina Tate Brown, age 60, transitioned from this earthly life to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was at her residence, 201 Chandler Drive, Apt 17B Gaffney, SC.

She was born in Gaffney on May 29,1960 to James Sarratt and Margaret Tate Allen. She was a 1978 graduate of Gaffney High and went on to further her education at Limestone College. Thomacina was employed with The Nestle Corp. She was a member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC. She was an inactive member of the AKA Sorority.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, a daughter, Lacey Cierra Tate, a grandson, James Epps Jr., her mother, Margaret Allen, father, James Sarratt, one sister, Bonita Dawkins all of Gaffney, SC. Three brothers, Charles Allen (Ann) of Spartanburg, SC, Lee Tate (Wanda), Rev. Torry Allen Sr. (Vette) both of Gaffney, SC., two uncles, Samuel Tate, Kerry Fowler both of Gaffney, SC. A host of Nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 minutes as we are practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.

Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Family is receiving friends at the home of her mother, Margaret Tate Allen, 937 East O'Neal street Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
