Thomas Harris Jr.

Thomas Harris Jr. Obituary

Blacksburg - Mr. Thomas Walter "Tarp" Harris Jr., 79, of 410 South Chester Street, passed away on May 19, 2019, at his residence. Born in Cherokee Falls, he was the husband of Barbara Peterson Harris and the son of the late Thomas Harris, Sr. and Mary Wood Harris Black. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at Mt. Whitaker Fellowship Hall from 3-4 p.m.The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Harris family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 22, 2019
