Gaffney, S.C. -Thomas Bertha Montgomery Sr., age 75 of 510 Thompson Street, Brookview House Gaffney, SC., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Spartanburg Regional Health Care. Thomas was born August 24, 1944 in Cherokee County, SC., he was the son of the late A.C. Montgomery and Marguerite Montgomery. He attended Granard High School, a former truck driver and a former member of Bethel Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish fond memories, a son, Thomas B. Montgomery Jr. of Gaffney, SC., seven daughters, Dorcas Harris (Albert) of Irmo, SC., Angela Andrews (Ronald) of Columbia, SC., Crystal Garner ( Deacon Donald), Thomasina Fernanders, Wanda Camp, Evon Leland (Melvin) all of Gaffney, SC., Christian Bobo (Terrell) of Boiling Springs, SC., a brother, Deacon Charles Montgomery Sr. of Gaffney, SC., four sisters, Anne Ruffin (John) of Norwalk Connecticut, Minnie Fair, Patricia Clemons, Sarah J. Thompson (Eugene) all of Gaffney, SC., one sister-inlaw, Evelina Montgomery of North Augusta, SC., two nieces raised in the home as sisters, Teresa Fair, Margaret Glenn (Larry) of Gaffney, SC., twenty two grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 22,2020 at The Ebenezer Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
