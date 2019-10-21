|
Thomas "Round" Allen Studyvance, 58, of A-3 Granard Courts, passed away Thursday, October 17, in Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Gaffney on November 5, 1960 and was the son of Furman and Rosa Lee Byers Studyvance.
He was a 1978 graduate of Gaffney High School. He attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witnesses.
Thomas was preceded in death by a sister, Damita Studyvance.
In addition to his parents, surviving are; his children, Terence D. Studyvance (Marquita ) of Gastonia, Tasha Jefferies (Jamil) of York; three brothers, Edmond O'Neal Studyvance (Belva), Jeffrey Undra Studyvance, and Keith Studyvance, all of Gaffney; a sister, Coral Dover of Gaffney; 6 grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Services will be held Wednesday 3 p.m. in the Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Elder Brian Phifer officiating.
The family is at the home of his parents, 98 Granite Drive.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019