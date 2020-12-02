1/
Thomas Townsend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney - Thomas Townsend, 88, of Gaffney passed away on Sunday, November 29 2020 in Spartanburg SC.

Born in Gaffney, he was the widower of Debra S Townsend and the son of the late Ralph and Mary Townsend.

He is survived by a son; Ralph Townsend (Teresa) of Scottsville, KY; two daughters; Debra Paris (Donald) and Tracy Stockwell of Gaffney; eight grandchildren; Yvonne, Diane, and Nancy of Scottsville KY, Chasity Sadowy of Nobelsville IN, Susan Garrett of Gaffney, Aarika Johnson of Spartanburg, Zack Woods of Nashville TN, Emily Stockwell of Gaffney and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Tabernacle Church with Rev. Richard "Snake' Sellars officiating.

Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Mortuary
211 E. Frederick St.
Gaffney, SC 29340
(864) 489-2533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gordon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved