Gaffney - Thomas Townsend, 88, of Gaffney passed away on Sunday, November 29 2020 in Spartanburg SC.

Born in Gaffney, he was the widower of Debra S Townsend and the son of the late Ralph and Mary Townsend.

He is survived by a son; Ralph Townsend (Teresa) of Scottsville, KY; two daughters; Debra Paris (Donald) and Tracy Stockwell of Gaffney; eight grandchildren; Yvonne, Diane, and Nancy of Scottsville KY, Chasity Sadowy of Nobelsville IN, Susan Garrett of Gaffney, Aarika Johnson of Spartanburg, Zack Woods of Nashville TN, Emily Stockwell of Gaffney and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 1 p.m. at Cherokee Tabernacle Church with Rev. Richard "Snake' Sellars officiating.

