Tim Jackson

Gaffney, S.C. - Timothy Donald Jackson, 59, of 300 Coyl Road, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Wanda Spencer Jackson and son of the late Donald Jackson and Iva Jean Patterson Mode and stepson of the late Ray Mode. He was formerly employed by Bullington Construction and now employed by Patterson's CDG and was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing at Perry's Fishing Lakes, golfing, racing, especially Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and was an avid Gaffney Indians football fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, T.J. Jackson of the home; a daughter, Wendy Jackson of the home; a brother, Donnie Jackson of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Jessa Bright and Elijah "Little Man" Bright, both of the home; a special nephew loved as a son, William Upchurch and wife, Beth of Gaffney; numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susie Upchurch, a niece loved as a daughter, Jessica Upchurch, and his grandparents, L. D. & Edith Jackson who helped raise him, and Clarence & Cleo Patterson.

Arrangements will be announced by Blakely Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Wanda Jackson, 300 Coyl Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
