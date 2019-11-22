|
N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Timothy "Tim" Eugene Pollock, 63, of 2701 Edge Drive, Unit A, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born in Joanna, SC, he was the husband of Vickie Scruggs Pollock and son of the late Rev. Kenneth Eugene Pollock and Olive Carlson Pollock. He attended Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, PA and was a graduate of USC-Spartanburg. He was a retired registered nurse working with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Carolinas Healthcare System for 30 plus years. He was an organist, pianist, vocalist, former choir director, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Director at New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. Tim was a current member of First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Brandon Pollock and wife, Lauren of Mooresville, NC; a daughter, Lauren Pollock Adams and husband, Michael of Stanfield, NC; a brother, Doug Pollock and wife, Donna of Wilmington, DE; three sisters, Marsha Barr and husband,
Jack of West Jefferson, NC, Charity Buerhaus of Paducah, KY and Faith Grubb and husband, Rev. Ken, of Phoenix City, AL; a brother-in-law, Russell Chrisco and wife, Wanda of Franklinville, NC; seven grandchildren, Blayke Adams, Haley Adams, Alexandra Kanupp, Timothy Aiden Kanupp, Raegan Adams, Brynley Pollock and Ella Claire Pollock; numerous nieces, nephews, greatnieces and great-nephews. Tim also has three sisters-inlaw, Debbie Reynolds and husband, Steve, Patricia Toney and husband, Rocky and Debbie Suttles Scruggs; and also a father-in-law, Clyde Earl Scruggs and wife, Bobbie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Pollock Chrisco, his mother-in-law, Doris Scruggs, two brothers-in-law, Chuck Buerhaus and Dennis Scruggs and a nephew, Todd Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at State Line Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Kris Showen officiating. Interment will be in the State Line Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will also receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Jason Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church, 7841 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.