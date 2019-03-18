Gaffney, S.C. - Timothy Craig Smith, 52, of 3097 Chesnee Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Coos Bay, OR, he was the son of Donna Phillips Short of Gaffney and the late Willard Smith and step-son of the late Boyd (Buck) Short. He was a 1984 graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Spartanburg Technical College and was employed with MLS Erosion Control. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, spending time on the lake and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Smith was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, also surviving are a daughter, Taylor Smith and fiance', Tyler Poteat of Pacolet; three brothers, Mike Smith and wife, Stephanie of Gaffney, Danny Smith of Huntersville, NC and Phillip (P.J.) Short of GA; two grandchildren, Bailey Kerr and Colton Poteat; eight nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and greatnephews; and numerous friends and family from Lake Greenwood.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Proctor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Mental Health, 125 East Robinson Street, Gaffney, SC, 29341.

The family will be at the home of his mother, 3097 Chesnee Highway.

