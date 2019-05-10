Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 Howard St.
Spartanburg, SC
Entombment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
140 Inway Dr.
Anderson, SC
Timothy Dawkins

Timothy Kirk Dawkins, Sr., 48, passed on May 3, 2019. Mr. Dawkins was the son of Rosetta Dawkins and the late Howard Dawkins. He was the husband of Marisol L. Dawkins.

Mr. Dawkins served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for twenty years.

Timothy was a member of USA Softball Upstate Officials and the SC High School Basketball Association League.

He received his Bachelor Science as a Computer Electronic Engineer.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his wife of twenty-five years, Marisol Lopez Dawkins; and his five children, Timothy Dawkins, Jr. and Timesha Dawkins both of Gaffney, SC, Micala, Timari K. and Emmanuel Dawkins of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Lorene and Fred Dawkins; and his aunt, Mickey Dawkins.

A visitation for Timothy Kirk Dawkins, Sr. will be held today Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Entombment will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr. , Anderson, SC.

The family will receive friends at the home, 67 Beverly Hills Dr., Spartanburg,

SC.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home .

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 10, 2019
