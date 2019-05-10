Timothy Kirk Dawkins, Sr., of Spartanburg, SC, answered the Master's Call on May 3, 2019.

He was the son of Rosetta Dawkins and the late Howard Dawkins.

He was a 1988 graduate of Gaffney High School, a U.S. Army veteran and a recreational basketball referee.

He is survived by his wife Marisol Dawkins; five children, Timisha, Timothy, Jr., ZaQuoya, Timari and Emmanuel. Seven grandchildren; one sister, Diannah Ellis (Willie); and two brothers, harvey Dawkins (Johnnie), and Brian Dawkins. A host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and many friends. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents Fred and Lorene Dawkins and Fannie Shippy Littlejohn.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, May 11, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 200 Elm St., Gaffney, SC