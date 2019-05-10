Home

J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel
602 Howard St.
Spartanburg, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
200 Elm St.
Gaffney, SC
Entombment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
140 Inway Dr.
Anderson, SC
Timothy Kirk Dawkins Sr.

Timothy Kirk Dawkins Sr. Obituary

Timothy Kirk Dawkins, Sr., of Spartanburg, SC, answered the Master's Call on May 3, 2019.

He was the son of Rosetta Dawkins and the late Howard Dawkins.

He was a 1988 graduate of Gaffney High School, a U.S. Army veteran and a recreational basketball referee.

He is survived by his wife Marisol Dawkins; five children, Timisha, Timothy, Jr., ZaQuoya, Timari and Emmanuel. Seven grandchildren; one sister, Diannah Ellis (Willie); and two brothers, harvey Dawkins (Johnnie), and Brian Dawkins. A host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and many friends. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents Fred and Lorene Dawkins and Fannie Shippy Littlejohn.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, May 11, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 200 Elm St., Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 10, 2019
