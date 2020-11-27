1/1
Tina Wilson
Blacksburg – Tina Maria Wilson age 57 of 594 W. Carolina Street Lot#4 Blacksburg, SC., transitioned from this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Atrium Health Kings Mountain, NC. She is the daughter of Ruby Mintz Gaffney and the late Daniel 'Toot' Gaffney.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Mario Wilson.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, her husband, Kirby Wilson Jr., two daughters, Lakeisha Wilson, Tanisha Wilson. Two sisters, Jessie Moore (Minister Roger), Sheila Jennings (Lamont).

Twelve grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, special nieces, nephew, special nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020, time and location TBA later.

Interment will follow at First Baptist Earl Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
