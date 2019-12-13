|
|
Mrs. Tinnie Garrett Wilkins, 91, formerly of Yale Street, passed away Monday, December 9, in the Peachtree Centre.
Widow of Horace Wilkins, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late James and Christine Smith Garrett.
She was a 1947 graduate of Granard High School, a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a retired cosmetologist.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Eskridge Garret; two granddaughters, Karen and Traci.
She leaves to cherish loving memories: a brother, Levi Garrett (Shevette); three grandchildren, Felicia Garrett and Tammy Garrett, of Gaffney, Brandi Drain, of Niagara Falls, NY; several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service was held Thursday, 11 a.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment followed in Gaffney Memorial Park.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 13, 2019