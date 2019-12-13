Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Tinnie Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tinnie Wilkins Obituary

Mrs. Tinnie Garrett Wilkins, 91, formerly of Yale Street, passed away Monday, December 9, in the Peachtree Centre.

Widow of Horace Wilkins, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late James and Christine Smith Garrett.

She was a 1947 graduate of Granard High School, a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a retired cosmetologist.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Eskridge Garret; two granddaughters, Karen and Traci.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: a brother, Levi Garrett (Shevette); three grandchildren, Felicia Garrett and Tammy Garrett, of Gaffney, Brandi Drain, of Niagara Falls, NY; several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service was held Thursday, 11 a.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment followed in Gaffney Memorial Park.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tinnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -