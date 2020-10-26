Toby Brooks

Chesnee, SC - Ralph "Toby" Dean Brooks, 76, of 609 Reynolds Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Rachel Smith Brooks and the son of the late Claude Jolly and Maudie Petty Brooks. He enjoyed fishing, camping, loved outdoors and had a great love for his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Brooks was retired from Abbott Gas Company, was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Cowpens, where he enjoyed going on visitations with Preacher Coley.

Surviving are two sons, Bobby Brooks (Debbie) and Ricky Brooks (Susan), both of Chesnee; six sisters, Cathy Ramirez (Raymond) of Chesnee, Mary Valverde of Chesnee, Lynn Stacey (Charles) of Chesnee, Debbie Hicks (Michael) of Mooresboro, Susie Lowe of Walnut Grove and Sandra Hawkins (Donald) of Boiling Springs; eight grandchildren, Jessica Blackwell (Thomas), Tina Crowe (Tanner), Tyler Brooks (Christine), Dakota Brooks (Bailey), Courtney Smith, Dylan Smith (Shelley), Jordon Thompson and Kaitlyn Brooks; twenty-six greatgrandchildren; and a son-in-law, Robbie Smith of Chesnee. Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Denise Smith; three brothers, Nicki Brooks, Arthur Brooks and Roger Brooks; and his mother and father in-law, Omajean and Boyce Smith.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church of Cowpens. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Reverend Dennis Burger, Reverend Henry Coley and Reverend David Smith officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that social distancing be observed and mask are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church, 451 Pleasant Valley Road, Spartanburg, SC, 29307.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

