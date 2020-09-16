1/
Todd Mallory
{ "" }
Gaffney, S.C. - Todd David Mallory, 50, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of David Haskell Mallory of Spartanburg and Pamela Wright Turner of Lyman and stepson of Marion Turner. He was formerly employed by Adidas, a great basketball player, and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two halfbrothers, Mark Turner and Jason Turner, both of Lyman; two uncles, Larry Wright and Ronald Wright, both of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the home of Marion & Pamela Turner, 99 Lawrence Street, Lyman, SC 29365.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
