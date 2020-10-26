Todd Ramsey

Gaffney, SC - Todd Hansel Ramsey, 51, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of Wes Ferrell Ramsey and the late Joann Murray Ramsey and the step-son of Julia Claxton Phillips. He was a construction worker, enjoyed rodeos, hunting, fishing and farming. Mr. Ramsey was of the Baptist faith and attended High Point Baptist Church.

In addition to his father and step-mother, also surviving is a sister, Kim Ramsey Ponder (Terry) of Newland, NC; a favorite aunt, Darlene Murray of Gaffney; a special niece, Jessica Ramsey; and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by a brother, Wes Warren Ramsey.

A private graveside service will be held in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Clifford Phillips and Reverend Brent Ashe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: High Point Baptist Church, 504 High Point Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.

The family will be at their respective homes.

