1/
Todd Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, SC - Todd Hansel Ramsey, 51, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Asheville, NC, he was the son of Wes Ferrell Ramsey and the late Joann Murray Ramsey and the step-son of Julia Claxton Phillips. He was a construction worker, enjoyed rodeos, hunting, fishing and farming. Mr. Ramsey was of the Baptist faith and attended High Point Baptist Church.

In addition to his father and step-mother, also surviving is a sister, Kim Ramsey Ponder (Terry) of Newland, NC; a favorite aunt, Darlene Murray of Gaffney; a special niece, Jessica Ramsey; and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by a brother, Wes Warren Ramsey.

A private graveside service will be held in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Clifford Phillips and Reverend Brent Ashe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: High Point Baptist Church, 504 High Point Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29303.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuenralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved