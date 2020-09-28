1/
Tom Council
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, SC - Thomas Walter Council, 80, of 154 Tumbleweed Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was the husband of the late Faye Kathleen "Kathy" Smith Council and son of the late Thomas Edwin Council and Dorothy Elizabeth Kelly Council. He retired from General Motors and was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved the Lord, his family, golf and was a member of C.A.R.E.S Ham Radio Club.

Surviving are sons, Patrick Council (Jocelyn), Michael Ray Henley (Maria), both of Gaffney and Paul Council (Deloma) of Port St. Lucie, FL; a daughter, Pamela Holbrook (Mike) of Waterloo, OH; grandchildren, Daniel Haydon, Paul Pinkerman, Christina McCoy, Makaila Pinkerman, Stephanie Council, Kelli Suvada, Matthew James, Mikaela Council, Jacob Council and Bobby Sieting; numerous greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Williams.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Berry Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Reverend Jim Parker and Reverend Joel Gardner officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berry Memorial Baptist Church, 2760 Union Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Berry Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Berry Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved