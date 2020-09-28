Tom Council

Gaffney, SC - Thomas Walter Council, 80, of 154 Tumbleweed Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was the husband of the late Faye Kathleen "Kathy" Smith Council and son of the late Thomas Edwin Council and Dorothy Elizabeth Kelly Council. He retired from General Motors and was a member of Berry Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved the Lord, his family, golf and was a member of C.A.R.E.S Ham Radio Club.

Surviving are sons, Patrick Council (Jocelyn), Michael Ray Henley (Maria), both of Gaffney and Paul Council (Deloma) of Port St. Lucie, FL; a daughter, Pamela Holbrook (Mike) of Waterloo, OH; grandchildren, Daniel Haydon, Paul Pinkerman, Christina McCoy, Makaila Pinkerman, Stephanie Council, Kelli Suvada, Matthew James, Mikaela Council, Jacob Council and Bobby Sieting; numerous greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Williams.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Berry Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Reverend Jim Parker and Reverend Joel Gardner officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berry Memorial Baptist Church, 2760 Union Highway, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

