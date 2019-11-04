Home

Tom Higgins

Tom Higgins Obituary

Gaffney -- Thomas Lester Higgins, 77 of 407 Twin Lake Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Alice Gaston Higgins and the son of the late George Lester Higgins and Lila Dobbins Higgins. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and served in the National Guard. He was the owner/operator of Tom's Lawn Care and Landscaping, formerly worked at Cherokee Finishing, a mason and a shriner. Mr. Higgins was a member of First Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, also surviving is a sister-inlaw, Linda Higgins of Sanford, NC; a niece Gwen Higgins; and a great-niece, Avery Higgins, both of Pittsboro, NC. Mr. Higgins was preceded in death by a brother, Ed Higgins.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30 PM at the church with Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Reverend Roy Mathis officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC, 29307.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019
