Gaffney, S.C. - Tommie Louis Messer, 79, of 1624 Beech Street, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Inez Cobb Messer and son of the late Robert Messer and Vearl Mathis Messer. He retired from the U.S. Navy, retired from the Merchant Marines and retired from textiles. He loved his family, hunting and fishing and was a member of North East Fellowship Church of God.
Surviving are a son, Brent Humphries of the home; a daughter, Stacey Stargel and husband, Joe of Greenwood; a brother, Jimmie Messer and wife, Shirley of Laurel, MD; two grandchildren, Brittany Turner and Tiffany Turner; three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Ty and Tiana. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence "Poochie" Messer and Jerry Messer and two sisters, Terry White and Juanita Ramsey.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gregg Martin and Rev. Lucky Earls officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military rites.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: , Jack E. Daniel Chapter 54, P.O. Box 604, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019