|
|
Deacon Tommy Cureton Jr., known as "Chuck" or "Charlie Brown" of 110 Kennedy Street, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Tommy was a former employee of The Robert Allen Group, and he was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Earl, NC.
Survivors include: wife, Minister Mae Byers Cureton of the home, three children, Tony Ward of Rock Hill, S.C., Tommy "TC" Cureton III (Kelah), and Kabrina Cureton of Gaffney, S.C.; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia Cureton, Melvin Cureton, and Angela Byers of Rock Hill, S.C.
Visitation/ walk-through viewing will be held at Genesis Funeral Home in Gaffney, S.C. on Friday, April 17 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at First Baptist Church in Earl, NC at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home. We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 12 - 6 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 - 15 minutes as we are practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 15, 2020