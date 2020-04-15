Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
View Map

Tommy Cureton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Cureton Jr. Obituary

Deacon Tommy Cureton Jr., known as "Chuck" or "Charlie Brown" of 110 Kennedy Street, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Tommy was a former employee of The Robert Allen Group, and he was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Earl, NC.

Survivors include: wife, Minister Mae Byers Cureton of the home, three children, Tony Ward of Rock Hill, S.C., Tommy "TC" Cureton III (Kelah), and Kabrina Cureton of Gaffney, S.C.; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Sylvia Cureton, Melvin Cureton, and Angela Byers of Rock Hill, S.C.

Visitation/ walk-through viewing will be held at Genesis Funeral Home in Gaffney, S.C. on Friday, April 17 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at First Baptist Church in Earl, NC at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home. We do ask that you honor our visitation hours from 12 - 6 p.m.; also, that you limit your stay to 10 - 15 minutes as we are practicing social distancing. If you have a mask, please wear it. Thank you for your consideration and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.

Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -