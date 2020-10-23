Toni Pagan

Gaffney - Toni Ellaney "Laney" Pagan, 40, of 409 E Junior High Road, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Jimmy Short, the daughter of Doris McBee Mullinax and the late Edward West, and she was a member of True Gospel Independent Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, Laney, is survived by four children: Dixie Lucille Short, Hunley Mozelle Short, Carolina Pearson Short, and Jimmy Boyd Short, a brother, Brian West, of New York, a sister, Sara Allison, of Gaffney, her father and mother-in-law, Billy Ray and Anna Lou Short, her special sisters-in-law, Angie and Julie May Short, and her step-mother, Carmen West, of New York.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Billy Short's Residence, 338 Pondfield Road, Gaffney, SC 29340. Funeral with Cremation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. at True Gospel Independent Baptist Church with Rev. William Blanton officiating. Jason Franklin, Brian Mullinax, Cale Brown, Darrell Pennington, Julie May Short, and Deven Degree will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at Billy Short's Residence, 338 Pondfield Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

