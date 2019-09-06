|
|
Gaffney, SC - Anthony "Tony" Preston Cudd, 78, of 821 N. Granard Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Douglas Petty. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was an avid Gaffney Indians fan, and a member of West End Baptist Church.
Surviving are numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gaffney High School Athletics Department, 149 Twin Lake Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019