Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Tony Cudd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Cudd Obituary

Gaffney, SC - Anthony "Tony" Preston Cudd, 78, of 821 N. Granard Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Douglas Petty. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was an avid Gaffney Indians fan, and a member of West End Baptist Church.

Surviving are numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gaffney High School Athletics Department, 149 Twin Lake Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now