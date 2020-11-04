Gaffney, S.C. - Anthony "Tony" Gwyn Hurford, 71, of 156 Ammons Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Born in Brecon, Wales, he was the husband of Debbie Kaye Durham Hurford and son of the late Gwyn Hurford and Myra Lewis Hurford. A retired engineer from N. Ireland Water Works, he was mechanically inclined and loved to build. Tony loved his family, Rugby, Formula One Racing, NASCAR, especially Jimmy Johnson and was an avid cook.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepdaughter, Stephanie Cauthen (Tommy) of Spartanburg; a stepson, Rob Goen (Holly) of Greer; two grandchildren, Carson Montesano (Jordan) and Marlee Cauthen; a greatgrandson, Jackson Montesano.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at the residence.

