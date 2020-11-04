1/
Tony Hurford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Anthony "Tony" Gwyn Hurford, 71, of 156 Ammons Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Born in Brecon, Wales, he was the husband of Debbie Kaye Durham Hurford and son of the late Gwyn Hurford and Myra Lewis Hurford. A retired engineer from N. Ireland Water Works, he was mechanically inclined and loved to build. Tony loved his family, Rugby, Formula One Racing, NASCAR, especially Jimmy Johnson and was an avid cook.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepdaughter, Stephanie Cauthen (Tommy) of Spartanburg; a stepson, Rob Goen (Holly) of Greer; two grandchildren, Carson Montesano (Jordan) and Marlee Cauthen; a greatgrandson, Jackson Montesano.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

No services are scheduled.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved