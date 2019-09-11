|
|
Townsend "Snake" Dawkins Jr., age 64, of 330 Coach Hill Dr., Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday September 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of Estelle Johnson Dawkins the late Townsend Dawkins Sr.
He leaves to cherish fun memories seven daughters, Ms. Sandra Greene, Ms. Lymonia Dawkins, Ms. Demetria Martin, Ms. Stephainie Manning, Ms. Sonya Manning, Ms. Latasha Manning, and Ms. Delia Dawkins; three sons Mr. Derrick Dawkins, Mr. Townsend Dawkins III. and Mr. Travis Santiago; one sister Ms. Betty Santiago; two brothers Mr. Luther Dawkins, and Mr. Orlean Dawkins; two aunts Ms. Marie Dawkins, and Ms. Rosetta Dawkins; a special friend and care giver, Ms. Bessie Manning; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Indian Hill Baptist Church. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m.
Interment will follow at The Mt.Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019