Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Townsend Dawkins Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Townsend Dawkins Jr. Obituary

Townsend "Snake" Dawkins Jr., age 64, of 330 Coach Hill Dr., Gaffney, peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday September 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

He was the son of Estelle Johnson Dawkins the late Townsend Dawkins Sr.

He leaves to cherish fun memories seven daughters, Ms. Sandra Greene, Ms. Lymonia Dawkins, Ms. Demetria Martin, Ms. Stephainie Manning, Ms. Sonya Manning, Ms. Latasha Manning, and Ms. Delia Dawkins; three sons Mr. Derrick Dawkins, Mr. Townsend Dawkins III. and Mr. Travis Santiago; one sister Ms. Betty Santiago; two brothers Mr. Luther Dawkins, and Mr. Orlean Dawkins; two aunts Ms. Marie Dawkins, and Ms. Rosetta Dawkins; a special friend and care giver, Ms. Bessie Manning; and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Indian Hill Baptist Church. A thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at The Mt.Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Townsend's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now