Traci Bright

Gaffney, S.C. - Traci Sparks Bright, 50, of 393 Draytonville Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Gregory Scott Bright and daughter of Patricia Harrill Sparks of Georgia and the late Ernest "Bit" Carroll Sparks. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was employed by the Cherokee County School District and a member of Northside Baptist Church. She loved her family, flowers, interior decorating and crafts.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Devin Durham of Gaffney; a stepson, Chad Bright of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Lipscomb (Chris) of Gaffney; two sisters, Elizabeth Pierce Ridley (Kenneth) of Georgia and Vickie Richardson (Wayne) of Gaffney; a grandchild, Christian Lipscomb; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Clay Harrill.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Larry Melton and Reverend Jeff Parker officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Joyce Meyer Ministries, P.O. Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026.

The family will be at the residence.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.