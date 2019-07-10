Home

Tracy Humphries

Tracy Humphries Obituary

Tracy Anita Humphries, affectionately known as "Snoop", age 48, of 130 Peeler Creek Rd., Gaffney, SC, peacefully ascended into her heavenly home, on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Francis Downtown in Greenville, SC.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Dorothy Elizabeth Smith Humphries and William Spencer Humphries.

She leaves to cherish fond memories a daughter Tamika Humphries, a grandson Tristan Hill, a special godson reared as a son in the home AJ Espitia. Three sisters, Leslie George, Mistique Harris, and Iris Jamie Espitia. Three brothers, Scott Humphries, James Byars, and Stephen Mease. As well as a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. A 30-minute visitation will be held prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the family's residence: 130 Peeler Creek Rd., Gaffney, SC.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 10, 2019
