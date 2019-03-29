FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA - Tracy Ann Martin Downs, age 46, of Forest City, died, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

A native of Gaffney, SC, she was a daughter of Jerry Dean Martin, Sr. and Kathy White Martin, a graduate of Blacksburg High School and attended Spartanburg Community College having made the dean's list. She was preceded in death by her dog, Lil' Bit, whom she loved like a child.

Along with her parents, survivors include her husband, Terry Downs of the home, a brother, Jerry Martin, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Blacksburg, SC, a sister, Angie Martin Mullinax and her husband Mike of Blacksburg, SC, her mother-inlaw, Mary Downs of Duncan's Creek, NC, a nephew, Derrick Martin, and a niece, Jessica Martin.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Sandy Level Baptist Church with the Reverend David Barton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 1 until 2:45 prior to the service in the church sanctuary. The Padgett and King Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com.