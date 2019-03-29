|
|
FOREST CITY, NORTH CAROLINA - Tracy Ann Martin Downs, age 46, of Forest City, died, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
A native of Gaffney, SC, she was a daughter of Jerry Dean Martin, Sr. and Kathy White Martin, a graduate of Blacksburg High School and attended Spartanburg Community College having made the dean's list. She was preceded in death by her dog, Lil' Bit, whom she loved like a child.
Along with her parents, survivors include her husband, Terry Downs of the home, a brother, Jerry Martin, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Blacksburg, SC, a sister, Angie Martin Mullinax and her husband Mike of Blacksburg, SC, her mother-inlaw, Mary Downs of Duncan's Creek, NC, a nephew, Derrick Martin, and a niece, Jessica Martin.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Sandy Level Baptist Church with the Reverend David Barton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 1 until 2:45 prior to the service in the church sanctuary. The Padgett and King Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019