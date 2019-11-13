|
|
Cowpens, S.C. - Joseph Steven "Travis" Bunch, 76, of 240 South Green River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Charleston, he was the husband of the late Ann Huskey Bunch and son of the late Joseph S. Bunch. He retired from International Paper, was a U.S. Army veteran and member of High Point Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Vicky Maurer and husband, Scott of Wisconsin; a brother, Richard Bunch; a step-grandson, David Michael "Mike" Huskey (Amber Holcomb) of Cowpens; four other grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and father he was preceded in death by a son, Travis Bunch, a step-son, David Huskey and a sister, Esther Morton.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at High Point Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Clifford Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019