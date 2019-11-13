Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Travis Bunch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Travis Bunch Obituary

Cowpens, S.C. - Joseph Steven "Travis" Bunch, 76, of 240 South Green River Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Charleston, he was the husband of the late Ann Huskey Bunch and son of the late Joseph S. Bunch. He retired from International Paper, was a U.S. Army veteran and member of High Point Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Vicky Maurer and husband, Scott of Wisconsin; a brother, Richard Bunch; a step-grandson, David Michael "Mike" Huskey (Amber Holcomb) of Cowpens; four other grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and father he was preceded in death by a son, Travis Bunch, a step-son, David Huskey and a sister, Esther Morton.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at High Point Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Clifford Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Travis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -