Gaffney - Trenton Elias Batchler, 20, of 1610 Beech Street, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Cherokee Medical Center.

He was the husband of Mikaila Wells Batchler, who tragically passed away the following day, and he worked at Carolina Cotton Works.

Surviving Mr. Batchler are his parents, Jennifer Batchler and husband, David McCraw, of Gaffney and Anthony Reed, Karla, of Spartanburg; his maternal grandmother, Cindy Batchler, of Gaffney; paternal grandparents, Stan and Ladda Reed; three brothers, Asher and Felix McCraw and Simon Reed; and one sister, Veronica McCraw.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 3:00PM in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel. A private inurnment will be held at Frederick Memorial Gardens at a later date.

The family will be at the home of his aunt, Emily Wallace.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Batchler family.