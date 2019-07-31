|
GAFFNEY - Valerie Cobb, 88, of 510 Thompson St., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Blue Ridge In Brookview Healthcare Center. Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Grady Childers and the daughter of the late David Cobb and Willie Ivester Cobb. Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Rev. Virgil Hampton officiating. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Cobb family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 31, 2019