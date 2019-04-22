GAFFNEY - Valerie Davis Turner, 101, our beloved Mom, went to Heaven on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her residence. Born in Cherokee County, she was the beloved wife of the late George Christopher Keith Turner and the daughter of the late Willard Hampton Davis and Bessie Pryor Davis. Mrs. Turner was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Robinson's Business School. She was the former bookkeeper at CB Poole's and Gaffney High School, the former secretary to the superintendent of Cherokee County Schools, and a self-employed licensed public accountant. She was a former member of the SC Society of Public Accountants and the National Society of Public Accountants. She retired as a partner of Turner and Turner Public Accountants. Mrs. Turner was an active member of First Baptist Church for 80 plus years, where she taught the 2 year old class for 40 years. She was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class, past President of the Carrie Nell Rivers Circle, treasurer of the Young at Heart Club, and a member of the Monday Night Dinner Club. Mrs. Turner loved her God, her church, her family, and her friends. She is survived by her children, Chris Turner (Janey), Debbie Clary (Keaton), and Bill Turner (Jackie); her grandchildren, Abby Tanner (Austin), Will Turner, Shane Clary (Joanna), Judd Clary, and Scott Davis; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Reverend John Goforth; and her special friends, Jean Elder, Ann Ellison, Nancy McAloney and Mary Phillips. She was preceded in death by her beloved brothers, Dever Davis and Willard Davis; and her sister, Carolyn Goforth. The family would like to thank Agape Hospice and the special angels who took such wonderful care of our Mom. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Dr. Tommy Huddleston and Reverend Tommy Comer officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340. The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Keaton Clary, 305 Cherokee National Highway. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC