Blacksburg, S.C. - Mrs. Vee Vee Cagle, 72, of 150 Foxcross Drive, passed away on March 30, 2019, at her residence. Born in Prestonburg, KY, she was the widow of James Cagle and the daughter of the late Paul Hayes and Lucille Kidd Hayes. She was laid to rest on her homeplace.

