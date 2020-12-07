1/
Velma Sellars
Gaffney- Velma Jean Sellars, 75, of 109 Jeans Drive, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Harry Robert Sellars and Leeila Linder Sellars. She loved flowers, gardening, yard sales and flea markets. She was retired from textiles and was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving is a special brother-in-law and caregiver, David Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Ray Sellars, Henry Sellars, Charlie Sellars, Jack and Shelt Sellars; and three sisters, Bessie Floree Mullinax, Norma Fay Holmes and Cleo Walker.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Richard "Snake" Sellars officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
