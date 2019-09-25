Home

Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Vera Briggs

Vera Briggs Obituary

Woodruff - Vera Norman Briggs, 91, formerly of Blacksburg, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Woodruff Manor.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Rodney Briggs and the daughter of the late Brady and Gertrude Turner Norman. Mrs. Briggs formerly worked at Peeler Rug and was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Briggs are a daughter, Brenda Anderson, and husband, Bill, of Gaffney; a granddaughter, Becky Lanning, and husband, Jason, of Gaffney; and two great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Zoey Lanning.

In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Hamrick, a brother, Marcell Norman, and a sister, Louise Gantt.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Bruce Price officiating.

Memorials may be made to Buffalo Baptist Church, 618 Old Buffalo Church Rd, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Briggs family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019
