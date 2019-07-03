Gaffney - Vera Alice Byars, 90, of 510 Thompson Street, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the daughter of the late Cossie "C.C." Byars and Thruly White Byars. Vera retired from Grover Industries and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Ms. Byars was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James "Jim" Byars, Darvin "Gene" Byars, and Arnold Byars; and a sister, Lucille Byars.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Billy Elder officiating. Private interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests that you buy an outfit for, or just go spend some time with someone who is in a nursing home or donate to the Cherokee County Humane Society, PO Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Brookview Nursing Home for the love given to her while she was living and the love shared with her family since her passing.

