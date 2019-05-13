GAFFNEY - Vera Marie Coyle, 98, formerly of 319 Overhill Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gastonia, N.C., she was the wife of the late Oliver Eugene Coyle, Sr. and the daughter of the late Robert Smawley and Bessie Sentell Smawley. Mrs. Coyle was a homemaker and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Robert T. Coyle and wife, Fran of Gaffney; a sister, Carolyn Wilson of Boiling Springs; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Coyle was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean High; a son, Oliver Coyle Jr.; son-in-law, Andrew High; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Coyle; a brother-inlaw, Eugene Wilson; three brothers; and three sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at the home of Robert and Fran Coyle, 501 Cherokee National Highway.

