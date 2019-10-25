|
Gaffney – Vera Fleming Wilkins, 96, of 904 Florence Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Pacolet, she was the loving wife of the late Francis Byars Wilkins for 72 years and the daughter of the late Charles Livingston Fleming and Nannie Jane Worthy Fleming. She was a graduate of Pacolet High School where she was a cheerleader and retired from Oxford Industries. Mrs. Wilkins was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for 40 plus years, was a former member of the Ladies Circle and Church Choir. She was an excellent seamstress and cook, loved traveling and camping and word puzzles. She was also a huge supporter of the Gaffney Indians. She loved and adored her family, valued education, and encouraged each of her family members to extend their education.
Surviving are two sons, Lynn Wilkins and wife, Linda of Gaffney and Rick Wilkins of the home; two daughters, Janice Barnhill and husband, Howard of Gaffney and Libby Thomas and husband, Tony of Gaffney; two brothers, Jack Fleming of Spartanburg and Joe Fleming of Pacolet; a sister, Mickie Pettigrew of Lyman; five grandchildren, Josh Barnhill and wife, Stephanie, Melissa Turner and husband, John, Casey Wilkins and wife, Ashley, Melody Joy and husband, Brandon and John Wilkins and wife, Dana; ten great-grandchildren, Mallory Joy, Dalton Joy, Will Wilkins, Sam Turner, Greyson Turner, Lauren Turner, Eli Barnhill, Ty Wilkins, Levi Wilkins and Emma Wilkins; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Etta Fleming and Gena Hill and a brother, Victor Fleming.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Dr. Tommy Vaughn and Dr. Wofford Caughman officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southside Baptist Church, "Capital Improvement Fund", 204 West O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.