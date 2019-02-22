SPARTANBURG, SC - Verland Dean Parris, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born April 21, 1929, in Gaffney, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence G. and Alma Lavender Parris and husband of 61 years to the late Geraldine Lanier Parris.

A U.S. Army National Guard veteran and prized boxer, Mr. Parris was an avid fisherman and bowler. He enjoyed participating in all sports and coached a ladies basketball team. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a member of Bethany Baptist Church, and retired from Interstate United/Canteen.

Surviving are numerous special nieces and nephews, include his nephew, Michael L. Parris (Sherry) of Moore, SC; and his little dog, Max. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, James Edward Parris (Elise McCraw Parris).

A cryptside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Glenn Rusher and The Rev. Jim Fisher. Visitation will follow at the cryptside.

Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

