Easley, S.C. - Vernon Luther Kite, 90, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at Magnolia's of Easley.

Born on November 9, 1928 in Gaffney, SC, he was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Hulsey Kite. He was the son of the late Rufus Vestus Kite and Marie Kite McSwain, brother to the late Wilbur Kite, Rufus Kite and sister, Betty K. Hyatt.

He graduated from Gaffney High School, attended Clemson University with a football scholarship and was a U. S. Army veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Blacksburg and worked at Southern Reed, Limestone Mill, co-owned a butcher shop and retired from Celanese Fibers to open a family business Calico Corner for 32 years. He leaves behind a legacy of his handiwork and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving are a son, Kevin Kite of Gaffney; daughter, Kitty Adams and husband Arnold of Easley; a sister, Frances Daniel of Cowpens; two granddaughters, Abigail Adams Shope and husband Colt; Erin Adams Henderson and husband Ashten, and a greatgrandson, Luca Foster Shope.

Special thanks to all the staff and residents of Magnolia's of Easley that have been like family to us and to Halcyon Hospice for their care, especially Delores, Ward, RN and Larry Bitting, CNA.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in Frederick Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Paul Jagoe and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

Memorials can be made to Halcyon Hospice, 5 Century Drive, Suite 210, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 28, 2019
