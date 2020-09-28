Gaffney, SC - Vernon Keith Melton, 97 of 301 Oakland Avenue, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center. Born in Gaffney on October 10, 1922, he was the husband of the late Margaret Pridmore Higgins Melton and son of the late G. S. and Lovany Wood Melton. He was a retired Captain of The Gaffney Fire Department, a Mason, a Shriner and life member of the V.F.W. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. OAHU.

Surviving is a stepgranddaughter, Kara Elizabeth (Beth) Higgins, several nieces and one nephew. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Wayne P. Higgins, two brothers, Guilford Melton and David Wood Melton and two sisters, Louise Cash and Coleen Pitt.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery with Reverend Larry Franks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your Church.

