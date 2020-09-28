1/1
Vernon Melton
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, SC - Vernon Keith Melton, 97 of 301 Oakland Avenue, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center. Born in Gaffney on October 10, 1922, he was the husband of the late Margaret Pridmore Higgins Melton and son of the late G. S. and Lovany Wood Melton. He was a retired Captain of The Gaffney Fire Department, a Mason, a Shriner and life member of the V.F.W. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. OAHU.

Surviving is a stepgranddaughter, Kara Elizabeth (Beth) Higgins, several nieces and one nephew. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Wayne P. Higgins, two brothers, Guilford Melton and David Wood Melton and two sisters, Louise Cash and Coleen Pitt.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery with Reverend Larry Franks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your Church.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved