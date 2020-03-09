|
Gaffney, SC - Rev. Carl Vernon Mullinax, 88, formerly of 300 Springwood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Sara Louise Painter Mullinax and son of the late Lifers Mullinax and Bessie Griffin Mullinax. He retired from textiles and was a retired pastor serving at Bowling Green Baptist Church in Clover, Liberty Baptist Church in Lockhart and Rose Hill Baptist Church in Gaffney. He was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran and a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church of Gaffney. He loved gardening, fishing and playing with his grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons, Dennis Rodney Mullinax (Janet), James Larry Mullinax (Becky) and Avery Lynn Mullinax (Rita), all of Gaffney; a sister, Evelyn Carlton of Blacksburg; six grandchildren, Kevin Mullinax, (Heather), Mandy Ohler (Michael), Kimberly Arrowood (Joseph Martin), Justin Mullinax, Angie White (Jonathan) and Nathan Mullinax; 12 greatgrandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Carl Mullinax, a granddaughter, Sara Jan Mullinax, a brother, Rev. Robert Mullinax and three sisters, Jeanette Ruppe, Mary "Teenie" Perry and Louise Moss.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Rose Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church with Rev. Joel Phillips, Rev. Eddie Hardin, Dr. Larry Melton and Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment, with military rites, will be in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
