Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home Chapel

Vicki Harris

Vicki Harris Obituary

Vicki Lynn Harris, of Norfolk, VA, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Norfolk General Hospital.

She was born in Norfolk and was the daughter of Samuel and Dorothy McDowell Harris, formerly of Gaffney. In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Cheryl H. Woodard of Suffolk, VA, and Maxine H. Wright, of Norfolk; aunts, Mattie H. Manning (Lowell), of Gaffney, Dorothy H. McDowell, of Bowie, MD, and Esther P. Harris, of Tolland, CT; an uncle, Weldon J. Harris, of South Windsor, CT; cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be Wednesday, 12 p.m., in Graves Funeral Home, 1631 Church Street, Norfolk, Va 23504. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery, Norfolk, VA.

Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019
