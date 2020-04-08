|
|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Vicky Joe Byars, 74, of 5210 Canaan Church Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born in York, he was son of the late Ben Byars and Julie Childers Byars. He retired from construction and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Blacksburg.
Surviving are two sons, Joey Byars (Tammy) of Blacksburg and Alan Byars (Sonya) of Gaffney; two daughters, Missy Byars Hellums (Trey) of San Antonio, TX and Teresa Randolph (Brian) of Gaffney; two brothers, Leon Byars (Louise) of Blacksburg and Lewis Byars (Margaret) of Gaffney; two sisters, Sandra Tomlin of Cowpens and Jackie Robbins of Blacksburg; eleven grandchildren; five greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Benny Byars and a sister, Hazel Batchlor.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the Lighthouse Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Iron City Ministries, 109 W. Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC 29702.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020