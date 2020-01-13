|
Gaffney, S.C. - Victor Lee Love, 77, of 155 Goucher School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Wanda Ruth Frady Love and son of the late Arthur Love and Lizzie Mullinax Love. He was a retired plumber, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of Southside Baptist Church. He loved fishing, playing cards, football and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
Surviving are a son, Michael Lee Love of Duluth, MN; three daughters, Elizabeth Leann, Victoria Lorain and Eva Maxeen, all of Minnesota; a brother, Arthur Eugene Love of Lawrenceville, Georgia; a sister, Wanda Sue Green and husband, Paul of Georgia; two stepsons, Gerald Lee Frady and Fred Frady, both of Lavonia, GA and two stepdaughters, Lynn Frady of Rossville, GA and Jeanette Love of Gaffney; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dean Love, James Kelly Love, Henry Fletcher Love and two sisters, Betty Lucille Robertson and Mary Love Gaffney.
The family would like to extend special thanks to his grandchildren and caregivers, Jessica & Amanda Johnston.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.