Victor Thomas Smith departed his earthly body on Friday February 15, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center, in Asheville, North Carolina. He was born in York, Pennsylvania to William Frank Smith and Frances Reeves Smith, and was the oldest of three children from this union. Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Maternal Grandparents: Ivan Thomas and Juanita Reeves and Paternal Grandparents: Mason and Mary Smith. Victor was Valedictorian of his 1965 graduating class at Granard High School in Gaffney, South Carolina. He enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina to pursue an Engineering Degree. Two years after his arrival on campus he was drafted into the United States Marines Corps. After his military service, Victor earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Gardner Webb University. He established a career in Auto Sales; first as a Lincoln-Mercury Salesman, however Honda Cars quickly stole his heart. Victor worked as a Honda Salesman and Manager in both Cleveland and Rutherford Counties. He won numerous awards for his sales and performances while employed at LaPointe and Forest City Honda. Victor worked at Forest City Honda in Forest City, North Carolina until his health declined. He was member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Gaffney, South Carolina, where he served as an Elder and Sunday School Teacher. Victor also once served as the Financial Secretary of Elks Reciprocity Lodge #693 in Shelby, North Carolina, Financial Secretary for the Elks of the State of North Carolina and participated on numerous boards in Cleveland County. Victor is survived by his wife Frances Foster Smith, Two Sons: Michael Brown, Jared T. Foster-Smith, and One Daughter: Ateria Robinson, Stepson: Cheston L. Foster, Two Sisters: LaTanya D. Smith, Myrielle Smith, Esq, and Nephews: Reeves Smith, Ace Foster, Nahjee Foster, Nieces: Toni Freeman (Doyle), Yolanda Foster, Anytra Foster, Honnee Foster, Shalinda Pruitt, Alexandra Latta,Great Nephew Christian Foster, Great Niece: Pariis Durham, Aahlei Oates, and Dashya Foster, Uncle Ivan A. Reeves, Aunt Ruby Reeves, Aunt Alleane Reeves, Aunt Louise Jeffries, and Sisters-In-Law: Joyce B. Foster, Sharon F. Pruitt (Regional), Pamela L. Foster, Angela F. Latta (Ralph), Michelle B. Foster, and a host of other relatives friends, including Rosa Webber and Danyatta Hollis who is ALWAYS there for the Smith Family, and a countless number of loyal and valued Honda customers that Victor truly adored. Funeral Services for Victor T. Smith will be Saturday February 23, 2019 at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 109 S. Limestone Street, Gaffney, South Carolina at 2:00pm, viewing and receiving of friends will be 1:00-2:00 prior to service. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, P.O. 2203 Gaffney, South Carolina 29342 in honor of Victor.