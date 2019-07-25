Gaffney, S.C. - Vincent "Vince" John Caggiano, 69, of 276 Lemmons Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Camden, NJ, he was the husband of Brenda Cole Caggiano and son of the late Dominic Anthony Caggiano and Caroline Farren Caggiano. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Technical College and co-owner and vice-president of Sunny Hill Farms, Inc. He was a devout Catholic, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved his family and everyone and never met a stranger. He also loved sports cars and animals.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Casie Caggiano of Gaffney and Brandy Benson and husband, Peter of Gaffney; a son, Jacob Caggiano of Spartanburg; a brother, Mickey Caggiano and wife, Susan of Gaffney; a sister, Carol Clark of Campobello; three grandchildren, Caroline Benson, Samantha Benson and Nicoli Caggiano; several nieces and nephews.

A rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gaffney. Visitation will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Church. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church conducted by Father Michael McCafferty. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Children's Home, P.O. Box 1896, Gaffney, SC 29342 or Cherokee County Animal Shelter, 300 Yale Street, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C. Published in The Gaffney Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019