Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Virginia Dover

Virginia Dover Obituary

Virginia Rawlison Dover, age 91, of 141 Concord Heights, Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned on May 7, 2019 at The Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Walter Rawlison and Dora Armstrong Rawlison. She was born in Cherokee County.

She leaves to cherish fond memories, five sons, Albert Dover Jr. of Nashville, TN, Larry Dover, Dennis Dover both of Gaffney, SC, Marion Lee Dover of Shelby, NC, John Dover of Charlotte, NC. Five daughters, Helen Wood, Mary Haney both of Gaffney, SC, Janice Byars (Francis) of Clarksville, TN, Claudia Dover of Gaffney, SC, Paula Hamrick (Kenny) of Gaffney, SC. One sister-inlaw, Dora Smith of Gaffney, SC. Forty-four grandchildren, eightyfour great-grandchildren, thirteen great-greatgrandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Gowdeysville Baptist Church. The body will liein state at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices. com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 10, 2019
