Virginia Ann Byers Jeter, age 63, of 140 Malone Road Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned from this life on Sunday June 16, 2019, at Agape Hospice/Montrose Manor Woodruff, SC.

She was born November 28,1955 in Cherokee County. She was the daughter of the late Lee Byers Sr. and Virginia Reid Byers.

She leaves to cherish fond memories a daughter, Veronica Sarratt (Contee) of Gaffney, SC; two sons, Alonzo C. Jeter III of Enoree, SC, Scott D. Jeter of Durham, NC; four sisters, Pastor Vernell Wilson (Elder Charles), Minister Mae Della Cureton (Tommy Sr.), Darlene Palmer, Betty Lou Best (Ron); three brothers, Dr. Lee Byers Jr. (Esther), Larry Byers Sr., James R. Byers; three God-sons, Anthony Wilson, John K. Wilson Jr., Darius K. Wilson all of Spartanburg, SC; a sister-in-law, Juanita Byers; three aunts, Mary Ann Bolds of Baltimore, MD, Idella Byers of Gaffney, SC, Ceila Reid of Sharon, SC; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Shady Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Lee Byers Jr. officiating, a thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.